Obituary for Lucile Schuler
March 22, 1922 – July 7, 2020
Lucile Schuler, a long time resident of Alta Sierra, died July 7, 2020, at the age of 98. Lucile spent her early years in Knights Landing and Woodland and moved to San Francisco when she was a young woman. She was a veteran of WWII, having enlisted in the Coast Guard shortly after Pearl Harbor, serving until 1946. Lucile and her husband Ray retired and moved to Alta Sierra many years ago. She was an avid golfer and belonged to the Alta Sierra Country Club. Lucile loved to travel and took many cruises to all parts of the world. She was also an avid reader and frequented the Grass Valley Library. She enjoyed classical music and attended many of the performances in the area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Schuler. She leaves a sister, Jackie Santana, of Vacaville, nephews Reis (Carlene) Santana of Oakland, Andre (Yolanda) Santana of Vacaville and many great nephews and nieces. She will be missed by all.
