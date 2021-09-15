Obituary for Lucien “Skip” Rankin

Lucien “Skip”

Rankin

March 14, 1948 – September 2, 2021

Lucien “Skip” Rankin passed away on September 2nd at SNMH in Grass Valley. He was 73.

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, September 19th at 1:00 p.m. at the Nevada city Elks Lodge, 518 N Highway 49, Nevada City.

Skip was born on March 14, 1948 in Alameda, CA to Lou and Josephine Rankin. He graduated from Alameda High in 1966. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1967 and honorably served in Vietnam with the 2nd BN 26th Marines. In March 1974, Skip married Felicia DeLuz in San Leandro. They were married for 47 years. Skip and Felicia had one daughter Julia Marie in 1978. He retired from Costco Wholesale in Fairfield, CA and was the owner of eMarine PX U.S.M.C. Specialties since 2002.

He was a member of Native Sons, 1st Marine Division Assoc., 3rd Marine Division Assoc., Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marine Corps League and the American Legion.

Semper Fidelis is not just a saying but a way of life. Skip was a proud U.S.M.C. Vietnam Veteran, a Patriot and a good friend to many. He loved living in Nevada County and actively being a part of our veteran community.

He is survived by his wife Felicia DeLuz Rankin, daughter Julia (Jason) Royals of Pullman, WA, grandchildren Jeremy, Tyler and Elena Calisterio of Pullman, WA, Sisters Marge (Walt) Ryan of Alameda, Maryann (Gary) DeMerritt of Gustine and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

He’s predeceased by his parents and nephew James Ryan.

In lieu of flowers the family request support sent to venmo: Felicia Rankin @ skipswife74 or zelle@530-586-2064 or mail donations to P.O. Box 2329, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.