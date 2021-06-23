Obituary for Louis Lester
June 22, 1937 – April 3, 2020
Family and friends will be gathering to celebrate the life of Louis S. Lester on June 26,2021 at 2:00p.m. The memorial will be held at the Nevada County Horsemen’s on Bubbling Wells rd. Grass Valley. Louis was born in Chico Ca. to Clifford and Sylvia Lester. In 1942 the family moved to Nevada City. Louis attended school and participated in the 4-H program. After completing a tour with the U.S. Army he returned to Nevada County. In 1979 Louis moved to West Plains Mo. to start a dairy farm. Many years later Louis returned to Nevada County to be closer to family. He enjoyed being involved in his church and loved his gardening. Louis is survived by sons Louis (Lynn), David (Kathy), Joe (Kate) and daughter Brenda (Gene), 8 grand children and many great grandchildren.
