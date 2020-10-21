Obituary for Lorre Falconi

July 22, 1943 – September 16, 2020

Lorre died peacefully in her home after battling cancer for many years. She was born Lorretta Jane Pannenen. She lived her early years on her parents’ dude ranch at Geneva on the Lake, Ohio, literally on the shores of Lake Erie. During that time she became an accomplished horse woman and trumpet player. Her lifelong passions were her family, her music and her church.

At Ohio State University she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Musicology and served as librarian for the renowned Buckeye Marching Band. At the University of Illinois, Champaign, she earned a Master’s of Science Degree, also in Musicology. Her Master’s program required that she learn to play every single high school band instrument so that she could teach them all to the band members. Following her graduate studies, she taught music at Department of Defense schools overseas to work off her student loans. She taught in Spain – Army, Germany – Air Force, and Italy – Navy for service members’ school children.

On her return home she moved to California, naturally to teach music. There she met fellow trumpet player, William (Bill) Falconi in the Nevada County Concert Band. They were married in 1973. She taught music at Nevada City Elementary, Nevada Union High School, Scotten School, Camptonville and Colfax schools, and the Calvary Bible Church. Lorre and Bill had two children, Celesta who also became a music teacher, and Sean, a United States Army West Point graduate. Lorre’s music specialties were classical music and hymns.

Lorre was a long-time member of the Calvary Bible Church. With their daughter and son-in-law Ben, she and Bill spent five weeks on a Christian Ministry in a remote, poverty-stricken part of Uganda in an effort to help. Remarkably, while there one of their grandchildren, Matthew, was born to Celesta and Ben.

She was an avid Bible Study student and pursued her studies at Calvary Bible Church, Nevada City’s United Methodist Church and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church to name a few. Whenever facing a challenge, she found wisdom, guidance and solace in the Bible. She committed much of it to memory.

An additional passion (and pleasure) was visiting her children and grandchildren in Colorado and Washington DC.

She is survived by her husband William (Bill), daughter Celesta (Falconi) Cairns, her husband Ben Cairns and their two sons, Matthew and Jacob of Leadville, Colorado, and Lorre and Bill’s son and daughter in law, Sean and Julie Falconi and their daughter, Elizabeth of Spring, Texas.

A small, family graveside service was held at the Pioneer Cemetery on Red Dog Road in Nevada City.