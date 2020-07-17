Obituary for Loren Raglin
Loren Raglin March 31, 1927 – July 10, 2020 Loren Raglin passed away, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Loren was born to Charles and Mabel Raglin at home on the river bend in Red Bluff, California. After serving in WWII he met the love of his life, Myrna Metteer to whom he was married for 68 years. After attending Chico State and UC Berkley, Loren graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. His career spanned from Los Angeles to Si Valley. Loren also had a 2 year assignment in England, setting up a manufacturing facility retiring from the tech industry in 1977. After retiring Loren and Myrna built their dream home in Nevada City, the community they loved and lived for 42 years. Loren was a talented metal and woodworker and made many cherished gifts in his home shop. As a result, Loren and Myrna started their own business, making sewing tools for quilters and then finally retiring, fully in 1990. Loren was a frequent volunteer of the Pine Tree quilt guild and was made an honorary member as a result. Loren is survived by his wife Myrna, now living in Cameron Park, Son Douglas Raglin of Grass Valley, Daughter Sue Holm (David) of Placerville and is blessed with 3 grandchildren, Angela Raglin, Nicholas Holm and Becky Walker (Chad) along with 1 much loved great grandchild, CJ Walker. Loren will be greatly missed and will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations to Snowline Hospice, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
