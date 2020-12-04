Obituary for LISA MARIE DOUGHERTY DUNNE
DOUGHERTY DUNNE
September 26, 1970 – November 22, 2020
Lisa Marie Dougherty Dunne passed away on November 22, 2020 when Jesus called her home to Heaven. Lisa was born in Long Island, N.Y. She is survived by both her parents Bob & Anna Bell Dougherty, brother Joshua, sister-in law Tina, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and friends who will keep her memory alive. She was a Christian and attended Simple Truth Church in Auburn, and Lifehouse Church in Rocklin. She was our Angel here, and we are blessed to have had many unforgettable years and memories with her. Lisa was a beautiful and bright spirit who loved spending time with her family. She had a impeccable sense of style, an eye and love for Art & Culture, she loved movies, camping, shooting, reading, she had the best taste in music and was such a foodie! She will be missed beyond measure, and will always be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
