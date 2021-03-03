Obituary for Lisa Leanne Garcia
Garcia
December 6, 1963 – February 27, 2021
Lisa Leanne Garcia passed away February 27, 2021. She was 57.
Lisa was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. She was known to her five grandchildren as Grandma Sass.
She is survived by her mother Patricia Morad; Son Elliot; Daughters Patricia, Sylvia, Teresa, and Jessica.
Preceded in death by her father Charles Morad and grandma Buford.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User