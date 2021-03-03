Obituary for Lisa Leanne Garcia

Lisa Leanne

Garcia

December 6, 1963 – February 27, 2021

Lisa Leanne Garcia passed away February 27, 2021. She was 57.

Lisa was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. She was known to her five grandchildren as Grandma Sass.

She is survived by her mother Patricia Morad; Son Elliot; Daughters Patricia, Sylvia, Teresa, and Jessica.

Preceded in death by her father Charles Morad and grandma Buford.