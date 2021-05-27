Obituary for Lino Garcia
November 16, 1969 – March 19, 2021
Lino Garcia passed away in his home. He was 51 years old. Memorial services for family and close friends will be held this Saturday, May 29 at 11:00AM at the family property. If you would like to attend, please email epires277@gmail.com for details. Lino is survived by his two young daughters Aiyana and Aliya, sister Eliza, brother Ramon, mother Jane, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father Roberto, aunt Tana, and grandparents on both sides. Memorial contributions for his daughters can be made by PayPal, Venmo, or personal check. Email epires277@gmail.com for account information. Lino will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.
