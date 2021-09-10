Obituary for Linda Shirkey Malaspina

Linda Shirkey

Malaspina

August 14, 1946 – September 2, 2021

Linda Malaspina went home to her dear Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 2, 2021. At this time, Linda is more alive than ever.

Linda was born on August 14,1946 in Granada Hills to Thomas and Ethel Santino. Linda grew up in the Hollywood Hills home that her talented father built. After college, Linda’s first job was with the City of Los Angeles, and over the years she held many administrative and executive positions with various county and state agencies. Linda was quick to say that her most rewarding position was serving as the secretary of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley.

Linda left two wonderful children, David and Heather Lewis and three “bonus children”, Brett Shirkey, Catherine Howe (nee Malaspina) and Mark Malaspina. Linda’s grandchildren are Nathan, Marisa, Trefor, Caroline, Lillian, Lesly, Emma, Bria, Caden, Landen, Samuel and Niko is her great-grandson.

In 1985, Linda married Larry Shirkey, and they were together for 32 years until his death in 2017.

Through Divine circumstance, Linda met John Malaspina in the Summer of 2019. He proposed to her almost immediately, and they married on October 26, 2019, sharing a beautiful, loving relationship until her passing.

Linda was cherished by a large circle of friends and family members who admired her deep faith, strength and sincerity, delicious cooking and superb organizational skills.

Linda’s family is grateful to the dedicated nursing team from Hospice of the Foothills, who provided care and solace in her final days.

She will be deeply missed and loved forever.

Services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley, 235 Chapel Street, on Thursday, September 16th at 10:30am. Reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations:

Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Best Friends Animal Society, The Humane Society of the U.S., World Wildlife Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.