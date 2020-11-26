Obituary for Linda Nicholas Wadsworth
June 23, 1947 – October 26, 2020
Linda Nicholas Wadsworth passed away peacefully October 26, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Monterey Park, California June 23, 1947 to Madeline Blake Nicholas and Donald Nicholas. She grew up in Southern California. She attended Magnolia High School in Anaheim, where she exceled on the speech and debate teams. After graduating with honors, she studied at Fullerton College. She married Terry Wadsworth in 1970. They traveled together in Europe and stayed for a time at a kibbutz in Israel. During their further travels, Linda’s son Chad was born in Bad Tolz in Bavaria, Germany in 1972. On returning from Europe, Linda, Terry and Chad lived in Orange County. After her divorce, Linda moved with her son Chad to Irvine so she could attend UCI where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Women’s Studies. In 1976, Linda and Chad moved to Grass Valley. She worked at Pacific Bell, the Employment Development Department and Tofanelli’s restaurants in Grass Valley and Nevada City. In the mid-1980s, she studied psychology at the University of San Francisco campus in Sacramento, earning an MA. She then became a licensed Marriage, Family and Child therapist, practicing in Sacramento, Auburn and Grass Valley for over 25 years. She lived in the family home in Grass Valley for over 43 years. Linda lived with passion in her professional and personal life. She bravely fought the effects of Parkinson’s and then finally succumbed to cancer. She is survived by her son Chad Wadsworth, grandsons Edan and Orion Wadsworth, brother Greg Himrod and dad Rod Himrod. She will be missed by her many dear friends. A special thanks to Linda’s dedicated caregivers.
