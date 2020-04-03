Obituary for Linda Miller Romero

Linda Miller Romero

April 1, 1942 to March 29, 2020

Linda Miller Romero died peacefully at her home in Danville, CA after a long battle with cancer with her loving husband Al at her side.

Linda was born in San Francisco to George and Dorothy Blodgett. The family moved to Eugene, OR in 1957. In High School, she developed her musical and acting prowess in musical theater and choir. Then attended U of O where she honed her craft earning a degree in Theater Arts in 1964. She married Norm Miller and they moved to San Francisco in 1965. She worked as a customer service representative for Pac Bell in San Francisco. But the stage lights called and she was cast in several musical theater productions throughout her years in the bay area and also sang at the Sea Witch in Ghirardelli Square.

In 1982, Linda and her two children, Lisa Miller and Chris Miller moved to Grass Valley where she had already made a name for herself singing at the Cabaret in Nevada City on weekends. She continued to work at Pac Bell commuting to Sacramento while continuing to entertain evenings at various venues in Nevada City and at the Holbrooke Hotel at the Iron Door Cabaret. Lisa and Chris both graduated from Nevada Union High School and shortly after that she moved to the Sacramento area until 2005, when she moved to Danville, CA to marry Al Romero.

She continued to share her remarkable musical talents singing at local venues and in a group that entertained retirement communities in the area. Her decades-long battle with cancer set an indelible impression on her family and all who knew her. The cancer eventually took her gorgeous voice away, but it couldn’t take her spirit. She continued to fight with amazing strength and unbelievable grace until the very end.

She is survived by her husband Al Romero of Danville, CA; her brother Gerald Blodgett of Cloverdale, CA and her sister Cathy Becker (Curt) of Eugene, OR; her two children Lisa Miller Harkey (Craig) of Marysville, CA and Chris Miller (Becky) of Los Angeles, CA and four Grandchildren, Garrett Harkey, Estlin Miller, Georgia Miller and Josie Miller.