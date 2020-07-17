Obituary for Linda Floyd Spears

Linda Floyd Spears February 3, 1951 – July 3, 2020 Linda Floyd Spears passed away on Friday, July 3rd. She was 69. A spirited, young hearted woman, Linda will be remembered for her passion for family, animals, and the nursing profession. Information regarding her memorial service will be announced later. Linda was born February 3, 1951 in Colorado Springs to Pauline and Jesse Floyd. In 1957, the family moved to Livermore, CA where Linda graduated from high school, then nursing school shortly after. Later she earned Certifications in Intensive Care and Coronary Care Nursing. She began her nursing career at the Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore and finished as a critical care unit nurse at Auburn Faith. For 40 years she advocated for patient rights and represented her colleagues across the nation in this effort. From a very early age, Linda’s heart for animals turned into a love for horses. She was active in the Nevada County Horseman’s Association where she earned the distinction of “High Point Champion” three years in a row and served on the California State Park Horse Trail Patrol for five years. Linda loved and respected nature and enjoyed Trout and Salmon fishing. She was an avid pheasant hunter along with her beloved dog Elton. Linda was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. She served as an assisting minister for Sunday worship, was active in the Women’s group, and a regular member of the Martha Circle Bible study group. Linda’s love for God grew through the years and she demonstrated unwavering faith through her service to the Lord and others. Linda is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jesse Lee Spears, her son, Jesse Allan Judd and his wife Aidge, her granddaughter Ariana; her mother, Pauline Floyd and her three sisters, Pat Alexander, Ann Gomez, Janie Pyle, extended family and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Jesse Floyd. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.