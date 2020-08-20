Obituary for Leta May Norvell

Leta May Norvell

September 28, 1925 – August 10, 2020

Leta May Norvell passed away on August 10th, 2020 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with her loved ones by her side. Leta was born September 28th, 1925 in Leslie, Missouri to Edd and Lula Rinehart. She spent her childhood in Tina, Missouri. After graduating high school, she moved to Southern California where she became a “Rosie the Riveter”, she was proud of her contribution to the WWII effort. She married the love of her life Frederick Norvell on July 12, 1946. Together they had 4 children. Leta was a wonderful mother and wife. She worked in the computer manufacturing field, earning her way up to Inspector before her retirement. Leta was full of life. Vivacious, witty, funny and always feisty. Leta was the matriarch of the family, a wonderful confidant and she always loved, never judged. She was the luckiest at gambling, always up for a trip to Reno! Leta had the best green thumb and house full of beautiful plants. Leta moved up to Nevada County in 1988 and spent 32 years in this community. She volunteered at the Hospice Gift & Thrift every week for 25 years! She was a fiercely independent soul, and went at age 75 to get her 1st tattoo, by herself! It was such a big “ta do”, The Union newspaper wrote an article on it! She had a secret recipe for her potato salad and everyone loved it! She always kept us laughing! She was affectionately called Grams, Grandma and Gigi. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

Leta was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret and her infant son Jerrold. She is survived by her son Dale (Kristina) Norvell of Nevada City, her son Doug (Cindy) Norvell of Ventura, her daughter Donna (Bob) Sinclair of Loveland, Colorado, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her beloved little dog Lexie. She will be loved and missed, always.

In honor of her wishes, no services will be planned. Please make any contributions to the Hospice Gift & Thrift in NC, or any local pet charity.