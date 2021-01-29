Obituary for Leroy “Roy” Mitchell

Leroy “Roy”

Mitchell

July 4, 1923 – January 26, 2021

Leroy entered this world in 1923. He passed away peacefully at home, with his wife Doris Mitchell by his side, to join with those who have gone before him.

He was born 7/4/1923 to Mabel and Joseph Mitchell, the youngest of their five children in Reedley, CA where they lived on the family farm. At the start of World War II they moved to the Bay Area to help with war efforts.

In 1943 Leroy enlisted in the Navy. After training, he was assigned to the USS ENTERPRISE CV6. In the South Pacific the ship earned 13 battle stars, with Leroy earning seven. They survived two kamikaze attacks. After the war ended the ship was a part of “Operation Magic Carpet” bringing troops home from England.

After meeting on a blind date, Leroy and Doris married in Nevada City in 1947. They had four children, Kelly, Nancy, Tracy, and Russ all whom graduated from Nevada Union High School.

Leroy worked in the lumber industry at OMEGA SAWMILL and Spring Hill Planning Mill. After joining the Laborers Union #185 he on worked various Nevada County projects. He retired after many years with Hansen Bros.

Leroy joined the American Legion post #130 and was a member for 73 years.

In the 1950’s he became a Grass Valley volunteer fireman with Reliance Hose Co. No. 3.

After his retirement the couple were early participants at local farmers markets and Cornish Christmas where they offered their blackberry honey. Working with the bees was a passionate hobby of his that began in 1940 and continued until 2020.

Leroy loved his family and had 73 wonderful years with Doris.

He is survived by his wife Doris Mitchell, Kelly (Gayle) Mitchell of Lake Stevens WA, Nancy Andrews of N. Highlands, CA, Tracy (Debbie) Mitchell of Elm Creek, NE, fourteen grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren (one on the way), and five great-great-grandchildren.

He’s predeceased by his parents, brothers S.J., John & Marion, sister Bernice, and son Russ.

Graveside Services will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Grass Valley Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, PO Box 3268, Grass Valley, Ca 95945.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.