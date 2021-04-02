Obituary for LeRoy Frederick Nettles

LeRoy Frederick Nettles

June 17, 1936 – January 21, 2021

LeRoy F. Nettles was born in Clyde, Ca. to parents Ross and Amy Nettles. His family relocated to Grass Valley for several years where he attended Hennessey School. He later finished his high school years at McClatchy H.S in Sacramento. Upon leaving high school, Mr. Nettles joined an oil exploration company out of Texas. One of his first assignments took him to Kenmare, North Dakota, where he was to meet his wife of 68 years, Marcella Byrd. They returned to Texas where they married in 1953.

The couple left Texas and took up residence in southern California where Mr. Nettles was employed in the building trades. There is where they started their family of four children, all boys. He took interest in his sons’ sports activities and became manager of their little league teams. He constructed a regulation little league ballpark on their property where his teams would practice, and all neighborhood kids were welcome to play.

LeRoy moved his family to the place of his childhood roots, Grass Valley in 1970. He remained in the building trades and retired with a general contractors’ license. In retirement he enjoyed the challenge of complicated wood working projects in his home shop.

He is survived by sons Chris (Kim) in Va., Danny (Bernadine) of Nevada City, Dale (Diane) of Grass Valley, and brother Michael (Debbie) of Redlands. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his son Clayton. His wife, Marcella, passed one month after LeRoy. Both are deeply missed. No services are planned at this time.