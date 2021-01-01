Obituary for Lemoyne Allan Rogers

Lemoyne Allan

Rogers

March 7, 1933 – December 19, 2020

Lemoyne Allan Rogers was born March 7, 1933, to Lemoyne and Geneva Rogers in Cylon, Wisconsin. When he was about 2 years old, his family moved to Northern California, where his father worked for the Redwood Lumber Company in Westwood, near Quincy.

The family moved to Sacramento in the early 1940’s where Allan attended school. He graduated from Sacramento High School in January 1952. Allan then enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and was sent to Korea. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Division as a reconnaissance advisor, directing air bomb drops and helicopters for rescue operations in the war zone.

Upon Allan’s return to the U.S., he was stationed in Colorado and then transferred to Shepherd Air Force Base in Texas, where he conducted classes training officers in reconnaissance operations.

Allan met Betty Stephens in Wichita Falls, Texas, and they were married in 1956. After his discharge from the Air Force, they moved to Sacramento. He was hired as a meat cutter for Serve-U Meats, which was later purchased by Lucky Stores. Allan was promoted to Meat Department Manager at the new Yuba City Lucky Store.

In 1966, the family moved to Guam in the Marianas Islands on a two-year contract with a retail firm operating there, serving as manager of their grocery and meat stores.

Allan, Betty, and their three children returned to California, where he partnered with his brother Gary at Rogers Picture Framing in Nevada City. He joined the Liberal Arts Society and, along with Sally Lewis, was responsible for the preservation of the old Nevada Theater.

He became a member of the Nevada City Rotary Club and the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, where he received the Award of Appreciation for outstanding service to Nevada City in 1972-73. The remodeling of his business location on Spring Street garnered an Architectural Award in 1982. Allan served on the Nevada City Planning Commission, and was a past Grand Master and Grand Chaplain of the Oustomah Lodge #16 of the Independent Order of Oddfellows of Nevada City.

Allan owned and operated Rogers Picture Framing and Gallery until June of 2020. He loved his work and the many customers and friends who brought their special works of art to him for framing or restoration.

He loved people, especially those he could mentor as well as befriend. He was passionate about singing with the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, and was fortunate to travel with the choir to Cornwall, U.K., where they performed with the Mousehole Male Voice Choir.

Allan’s parents died in 1998 and, in 2010, his only son, Jim Rogers, was killed in a traffic accident. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty, his two daughters, Charlotte (John) Pinter and Carolyn (Erik) Rondum, and his grandchildren Gina and Nate Rogers, Gregory Pinter, and Claire and Peter Rondum.

Allan died in the early morning of December 19, 2020, in his home with his family. He lived a productive and loving life, and was respected and loved by everyone who knew him.

Services will be private.