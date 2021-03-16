Obituary for Leland Stafford II

Leland Stafford II

March 10, 2021

On March 10th, 2021, Leland Stafford II, (for those who knew him, he was forever 35!) passed away at his home in Nevada City after a brief, but hard fought battle with cancer. Lee was born in Massachusetts, though he grew up with his three sisters in Gulfport, Mississippi.

In 1976 he married his first wife Linda Ernst, together they raised seven children. He was a loving, supportive father who taught his children to soar. In July of 2018 Lee married Susan: thereby gaining even more family. Through his construction business Lee became part of a community he cherished, where he loved to help those in need. From baseball to basketball, Lee was a beloved coach to whom many kids would look up to. He had endless passion for playing sports. Papa Lee will always be remembered for his friendly smile and great wit.

He is survived by his children – Brandy, Adah, Lee III, Josh, Colt, Nevada and Tempest, his thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Susan, her children – Dylan, Zachariah, Elijah and Hannah. He is further survived by his two sisters, Francene and Penny.

A Celebration of Life will be held when social gatherings are appropriate.

To “Another Day in Paradise”!