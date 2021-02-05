Obituary for Leah Adele Garcia

Leah Adele

Garcia

October 13, 1926 – January 15, 2021

Leah Garcia passed away early in the morning of January 15 after a brief illness. She was born October 13, 1926 in Loyalist, Alberta, Canada to parents Delia Marie Herard and Harry Mumm. She is survived by her daughter Susan Garcia, her daughter Carolyn Weiner and her husband John, her son Daniel Garcia and his wife Noriko, and her son Thomas Garcia, as well as her grandchildren Natalie and Erik Weiner, and Nicholas, Jackson, and Tara Crockett, and her wily cat Geronimo.

She spent her childhood with her family on a farm in rural Alberta. After her father became ill, Leah worked to help support her mother and her family, finding work wherever she could. Although it was a hard life, she would later reflect on this time warmly and with good humor, telling one grandson, “we didn’t have much, but we lived richly!” before fondly recalling rides on horse drawn sleighs, and her favorite animals including a horse named Blue, and a pet lamb named Zambuck.

She moved to California in 1944 to attend San Mateo Junior College and then UC Berkeley. She obtained her B.S. in Accounting from UC Berkeley in 1950 and became a US citizen on March 25th of 1955. In 1951 she married her college sweetheart Hector Garcia and they started a family soon after. Together, they moved to Davis in 1967, where they raised their children. She worked at various departments for the State of California ending up as the Assistant Chief for the Unclaimed Properties Department. Hector and Lea moved to Grass Valley in 1994 for their retirement.

Her family remembers her as a profoundly curious, gracious, warm, and resilient person, and an important inspiration in all of their lives. Leah possessed an unfailing predilection for corny puns that always brought a bemused smile from her beloved Hector. She led a very active life that included swimming, playing bridge, and other games with a circle of close friends, keeping abreast of politics and history, and volunteering with the local food ministry. She maintained relative independence well into her final years, and lived in a small house near her daughter Sue.

She was preceded in death by her husband Hector in 2009. As per Lea’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any no kill shelter or to Hospice of the Foothills.

Lea was known for her many catchphrases such as “we’re off in a cloud of horsefeathers” which she would exclaim when hitting the gas and accelerating her car after stopping for a light. We can only imagine her reunited with her loved ones and putting a smile on their face with her wit and charm.