Obituary for Lawrence John Russo

Lawrence John

Russo

August 29, 1927 – July 26, 2021

Lawrence John Russo passed away on July 26, 2021, in his home. He was 93.

Lawrence was born on August 29, 1927 in San Francisco to Salvatore and Annie Russo. He was married to his beloved wife, Marion, for 69 years.

Lawrence loved to travel in his RV and ride in his boat.

He will be missed by all.

Lawrence is survived by his son, Steve (Sandy); daughter, Karen (Louis); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marion and daughter Janice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.