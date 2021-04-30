Obituary for Lawrence Fore

Lawrence Fore

May 12, 1930 – April 25, 2021

Lawrence Fore passed peacefully into rest on Sunday, April 25, 2021, a few weeks before his 91st birthday, surrounded by family at home.

Lawrence was a Grass Valley native, born on May 12, 1930. An avid lifelong sportsman, he played football for Grass Valley High School and joined the UC Berkeley boxing team in college. He earned a B.A. in Zoology from Berkeley, followed by a DDS degree from the UCSF School of Dentistry in 1956. He subsequently served as a Captain in the US Army Dental Corps. Military life took him to Thule, Greenland and back to the Presidio in San Francisco, where he met and married his wife Shirley on November 22nd, 1958.

After leaving the military, Lawrence and Shirley returned to Grass Valley, where Lawrence established his dental practice and earned a reputation as a skillful practitioner, whose sunny disposition, “samurai” professionalism and “butterfly touch” gained him a wide and loyal number of patients. He was a practicing dentist in Grass Valley for 61 amazing years.

In his free time, Lawrence indulged his passion for outdoor life through hiking, fishing, camping, and duck hunting with friends and family. Called “the Yoda of fly fishing,” he was also renowned for his skill with progressive slots in Nevada and making the world’s tallest sandwiches.

He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley in 2005. He is survived by his children Mei-Lung Fore-Koch, Dana Fore, Dr. Stacy Fore; son-in-law Eric Koch; grandchildren Tara, Courtney, Westin and Tristin Koch and Kate Fore, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

He was a simple, humble man and did not want anyone fussing over him in life or in death, so to honor his spirit please take a fishing pole to your favorite spot with a picnic lunch or rub a lucky silver dollar and give him a big smile when you hit a jackpot.

To honor his spirit of community service, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills or your favorite charity.

