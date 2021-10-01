Obituary for Lawrence Diel

Lawrence Diel

April 30, 1935 – August 8, 2021

Lawrence Diel passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021 at his Nevada City home surrounded by family. He was 86 years old.

Larry was born on April 30th, 1935 in Fresno, California. In 1960 Larry met and married his future wife, Ronni Therault. In 1976, Larry and Ronni moved their family to Nevada County. He was preceded in death by his wife Ronni in 2017. Larry loved his children, grandchildren, and friends, was always a good neighbor and will be greatly missed by all.

Any memorial contributions should be made to Hospice of the Foothills or Wounded Warriors Foundation.

For a full obituary and memorial details, visit hooperandweavermortuary.com