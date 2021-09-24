Obituary for LaVelle Stanton
May 25, 1943 – September 10, 2021
The youngest of three daughters to Lloyd and Margorie Jenkins, LaVelle Marie Stanton was born in Oregon on May 25, 1943. She was the beloved wife of the late Lloyd Stanton, mother of Stacie Kennedy and Shanie Gust, grandmother of three wonderful grandsons Zack, Steve, and Ryan, mother-in-law of Dan Kennedy and Tory Gust, sister-in-law of Wayne Stanton and Bob Barbre, as well as aunt to many loved nieces and nephews. LaVelle is survived by her sister Glenda Barbre and was preceded in death by her sister Gloria Smawley in 1985. LaVelle loved to garden and volunteer her time to those that needed her care. She entered Heaven’s gate on September 10, 2021, remembered forever for the love and laughter she shared with her family and friends.
