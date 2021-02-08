Obituary for Laurel Elizabeth Gross

Laurel Elizabeth

Gross

December 19, 1939 – January 20, 2021

Laurel Elizabeth Gross nee French, passed away January 20, 2021 in Nevada City, California. She was 81 years old. Laurel earned her Bachelor’s at San Jose State, where she met and married Ronald Gross.

They raised 4 daughters in Saratoga, then moved to Pleasanton where she owned a small miniatures business for many years. They retired to Nevada City in 1995.

Laurel will be remembered for her vibrant personality, creativity, and skill at any endeavor she pursued. Laurel received international recognition for her miniatures craft, winning many awards and accolades.

Laurel is survived by her husband of 58 years Ronald; daughters Eleanor, Michele, Holly and Sarah; four grandchildren; her sister Gloria; and her cousins, nieces and nephews. Laurel’s ashes will be interred February 11th at St. Canice Cemetery, Nevada City, in a private service. Please visit the virtual celebration of life in her memory at mykeeper.com/profile/LaurelGross/