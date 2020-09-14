Obituary for Larry Hays

Larry Hays

August 4, 1957 – September 5, 2020

Larry Hays of Pollock Pines passed away peacefully on September 5 at Marshall Hospital in Placerville due to cancer. His choice of burial was cremation with no services.

Larry was born Laurence Craig Hays on August 4,1957 to Lee and Virginia Hays in Yreka, CA. He was 63 years old and enjoyed every day of those 63 years of life. Larry was a happy-go-lucky guy and it showed in everything he did. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. There wasn’t a person he met that he didn’t like. His creativity was also unique. He liked working with all kinds of metals making yard art for his family and friends. He also liked working with wood; after all, he was a logger all his life. He worked for Erickson Lumber Co. and the Aren’s Brothers for many years running heavy equipment.

Larry graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1976. He started working in the woods right after high school. He worked hard and loved it. He truly enjoyed the special relationship and fun he had with his coworkers. They gave him the nickname Poncho (an inside joke) and Larry loved it, and them. When he had to retire due to his health, leaving his friends was hard but he kept himself busy with projects around the house.

Larry was a generous and giving person, always willing to help people no matter who they were. He was truly a kind, gentle, loving man. The love of his life was his wife Karyn, whom he’d been married to for 30 years. They loved traveling, visiting with family and friends, spending time in Reno, taking a day to go to thrift stores and just being home with their little dogs.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife Karyn Hays(Kerr) of Pollock Pines; sister Clarice Warren(Larry); brothers David Hays(Chris) of Grass Valley; Roy Hays(Emily) of Penn Valley, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad Lee Hays; his mom Virginia Hays; brother Morris Hays and sister Charlotte Becker(Hays). There was only one, there will never be another like him. He will be loved and missed by everyone who ever knew him.