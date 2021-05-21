Obituary for Larry Cartwright

Larry Cartwright

March 13, 1945 – May 16, 2021

Born in Grass Valley on March 13, 1945, Larry passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2021. He will be missed by many, including his wife Nancy, brother Wayne, sons Trever (Terry), Jake (Debbie) and Brookes (Quinn), grandchildren Daniel, Thomas, Neva, Gunnar, Ella and Grace, much-loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends. After graduating in 1964 from Nevada Union, he was drafted into the Army where he served in Korea. His many talents led him to master several vocations, including logging, construction, building beautiful furniture and commercial painting. He loved his animals, watching NASCAR, listening to rock and roll music and taking road trips with his wife to various California destinations, including Yosemite and the coast. On his last day, just a few hours before he passed, he and his wife spent time together running errands and talking about their next getaway. As they headed home, he said to her, “Let’s take the long way. I want to look at the trees.” After meandering their way home, having taken in all the beauty of the part of Nevada County he loved most for 76 years, he said, “Thank you. That was a great ride…”

If you would like to honor Larry’s memory, his family welcomes donations to Sammies Friends/Nevada County Animal Shelter: 14647 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley, 95949 or online at http://www.sammiesfriends.org .

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.