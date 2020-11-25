Obituary for Korey Allen Wood

Korey Allen

Wood

January 13, 1985 – November 4, 2020

Korey Allen Wood passed away very unexpectedly on November 4th, 2020 in Lewiston, Idaho. He was 35 years old.

There will be a Celebration of Life on December 5th at 2pm at the Buttermaker’s Cottage at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.

Korey was born on January 13, 1985 in San Luis Obispo, CA to Tammy Wood of Penn Valley, CA and Cliff Wood of Reno, NV.

He attended Union Hill, Ready Springs, Nevada Union and graduated from Silver Springs High School in Grass Valley in 2003 and from Wyotech in 2005.

He has worked in many different trades. Mechanic, building fences, Laborers Union, electrician, window installation, general construction and concrete work.

Korey would do anything he could for anyone that needed help. And always with a smile on his face. One of his many friends said to me that “Korey would give you the shirt off his back” ! His girlfriend quickly said “he did give you the shirt off his back one day !! That’s the kind of guy he was” !!

Korey is survived by his 10 year old daughter Ava. Step-son Braxton of ID. His mother and father. Sister Keri and her three boys Kai, Owen and Jonah. Brother Shawn of Wasilla, Alaska. Grandparents Manuel and Martha Corchero of Nevada City. Darlene West (Gigi) of Port St Lucie, FL. And many aunts, uncles and cousins in California, Idaho, Kentucky, and Virginia. And many many friends in Grass Valley and Lewiston, ID.

He was proceeded in death by his pop pop, Joseph West, grandma Caryl Wood and grandpa Allen Wood.

Korey will be missed by many !!

The best father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend that anyone and everyone was so proud of !!