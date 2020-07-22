Obituary for Kimberlee Ann Johnson

Kimberlee Ann Johnson August 22, 1969 – February 25, 2020 Kimberlee Ann Johnson, 50, passed away February 25th, 2020. Kimberlee was born on August 22nd,1969 in Richmond, C.A to Alan and Carol Black. She attended Placer High School (Class of 1987). She then continued her education in cosmetology at Citrus Heights Beauty School where she grew into an amazing hair stylist. She was the mother of one with her first husband Arzon Clevenger. She then went on to have two more children with her husband of 25 years Brent Johnson. She was a spectacular mother and was loved by all who knew her. She loved traveling, reading, road tripping with her family, watching chick flicks, cooking, playing card games, boating, painting, and dancing. She was a practicing Christian throughout her life and had love for God. Kimberlee lived an adventurous life with her spontaneity leading her to new destinations across the world. She will be missed for her unapologetic stubbornness, her smile when she pulled you in to dance in the kitchen, her laugh when one of her grandkids called her “damma”, and her innate ability to make you feel safe and at home. Kimberlee is preceded in death by her father, Alan Black. She is survived by her daughters Ahndi Neronde and Kaya Johnson, son Reid Johnson, mother Carol Aguilar, husband Brent Johnson, sister Carolyn Harwood, brother Raymond Aguilar IV, sister Raquel Aguilar, sister Rhiannon Guzman, granddaughters Sawyer and Mira Neronde, son-in-law Donnie Neronde, nieces and nephews Carlie, Everett, and J’sean Harwood, Cara and Caedon Johnson, and Kyo and Koby Guzman. Kim is survived by many cousins, aunties, and uncles as she was a part of a very big family. “I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought, and decision we make. Their love leaves an undeniable imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love” -Leo Buscaglia Her celebration of life details will be shared when gatherings in California can continue.