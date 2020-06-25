Obituary for KENNETH VERNE MAYFIELD

Battalion Chief/Paramedic Kenneth Verne Mayfield passed away tragically on June 4th, 2020 at his home in North Pole, Alaska. He was 47 years old. Ken was born on March 6th, 1973 in Grass Valley, Ca. He attended local schools and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1991. He continued his education at Sierra College then he attended the University of Nevada Reno where he majored in Logistics.While attending UNR he joined the Air National Guard where he honorably served 20 years with the Alaska Air National Guard between the 176th CES Fire Protection Flight serving as

a Fire Protection Craftsman and the 168th Security Forces Squadron serving as a First Sergeant. During his time he also deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

BC Mayfield served 22 years with the City of Fairbanks,was an integral member of Fairbanks Fire Department, and a dedicated public servant. Acting Fire Chief Tod Chambers stated “The untimely passing of Ken Mayfield is deeply felt by the fire service family here at Fairbanks Fire Department, across the Interior, and all around the state. Ken was a dedicated man who had many talents, and he was our brother through and through. During his time at FFD he served in every rank

in operations, from Recruit Firefighter to Battalion Chief. He was a good example of what we as firefighters aspire to -a hard working, kind, generous, and enjoyable person who does their job well.”

BC Mayfield enjoyed the great outdoors hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed his time at Moose Camp with his close friends. He was a tremendous cook who was known for his meals at the Fire House. He loved what he did. He fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a Battalion Chief of a Fire Department.

BC Mayfield leaves behind his proud parents,Terry and Susan Mayfield. His sister Sarah Van Liew (Dale), brother Wesley Mayfield (Elise), nephews Kyle Cammon, Jake Cammon, and nieces Delaney Van Liew and Maddison Mayfield. He also leaves behind his girlfriend Iris Boehm, numerous

other family members, close friends and his beloved puppies Jasper and Bella.

BC Mayfield was loved by all who knew him.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on June 30th, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery at 11:30 am in Grass Valley, Ca.

Services are under the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary