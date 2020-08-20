Obituary for Kenneth Sargent

In Memoriam

KENNETH J. SARGENT, M.D.

November 12, 1928 – April 11, 2020

“A Life Well Lived Is The Most Exquisite Work of Art” – Erwin McManus

— Remembering one whose journey was a masterpiece —

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Dr. Sargent’s family, his wife Nancy, his children and their spouses, Dennis, (Kathy), Stephen, (Trudy), Cathy, (Keith) and his stepson, Danny Fox, (Barbara), gathered in Sausalito, California, to honor Ken’s request. His ashes were placed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Marin County, after a memorial service aboard the vessel Blue Runner, with Marin Memorial Services at Sea .

The family shared many loving memories, music and prayer, to honor and celebrate a special man. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and for nearly 40 years a beloved Physician, as well as a caring friend to many. He is deeply missed.

His family hopes to have a gathering of remembrance in April of next year.