Obituary for Kenneth Sargent
KENNETH J. SARGENT, M.D.
November 12, 1928 – April 11, 2020
“A Life Well Lived Is The Most Exquisite Work of Art” – Erwin McManus
— Remembering one whose journey was a masterpiece —
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Dr. Sargent’s family, his wife Nancy, his children and their spouses, Dennis, (Kathy), Stephen, (Trudy), Cathy, (Keith) and his stepson, Danny Fox, (Barbara), gathered in Sausalito, California, to honor Ken’s request. His ashes were placed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Marin County, after a memorial service aboard the vessel Blue Runner, with Marin Memorial Services at Sea .
The family shared many loving memories, music and prayer, to honor and celebrate a special man. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and for nearly 40 years a beloved Physician, as well as a caring friend to many. He is deeply missed.
His family hopes to have a gathering of remembrance in April of next year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User