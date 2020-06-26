Obituary for Kenneth (Kenny) Joseph Casper, Jr.

Kenneth (Kenny) Joseph Casper, Jr. was born on June 21, 1939 to Kenneth

and Evelyn Casper in Yorba Linda, California and passed away in Grass

Valley on June 15, 2020. He was the older brother to Tommy and David.

When Ken was in high school, his parents purchased a ranch in Nevada

County so that their three boys could have a place where they could hunt

and fish. In high school Kenny was active in track and 4-H, where he was an

All Star member; he graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1958.

After high school, Ken spent a summer working with CDF before he was

drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in Korea in the early 60’s. After

being discharged from the Army, Ken then worked for the California National Guard as a tank commander. Ken spent the bulk of his career as a welder with the Nevada Irrigation District; he retired in 2002 after 37 years of service.

Ken was a lifetime member of the Nevada County Sportsmen Club and enjoyed spending time there. He was an avid archer and silhouette shooter and earned many awards over the years. He loved to hunt and made many trips to friends’ ranches to do so. After his retirement he spent time in his shop repurposing shovels and spare tractor parts into beautiful yard art as well as helping friends with their welding projects. He was a natural teacher and generously shared his talents with others.

Ken was married briefly to Carol Boundy and adopted her daughter Carrie. In 1975, Ken married Joan Evans Boone and became a step-father to Joan’s son Stanley Boone. In 1976, Ken and Joan had Sandi Louise Casper, their only child. Ken loved spending time with Sandi, her daughter Kendra and Sandi’s husband Ron, his brother David and his wife Judy and enjoyed visits from Stan and his family.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth J. Casper, Sr. and Evelyn Casper as well as his brother Tommy. He is survived by his brother David Casper (Judy), wife Joan, daughter Sandi Smith (husband Ron, daughter Kendra and grandchildren Silas and Louie), step-son Stan Boone (wife Karen and daughters Emma and Lauren), and daughter Carrie Casper-Lahr (husband Wade, son Derick Casper and daughter Brittany Lopin).

Interment will be a private family affair. A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held once larger gatherings are possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Nevada County 4-H at:

https://ucanr.edu/sites/nevadacounty4h/ in Kenneth’s name.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.