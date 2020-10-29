Obituary for Kenneth “Kenny” Hiebert

Kenneth “

Kenny” Hiebert

February 26, 1939 – October 20, 2020

Kenneth “Kenny” Hiebert passed away in Grass Valley on October 20th, 2020. He was 81 years old.

Kenny was born in Shafter, CA on February 26th, 1939 to Wesley and Vivian Hiebert. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served from 1956 to 1959. In ( ) he married Jeanne Baxter and they started a family, relocating to Nevada County in the early 80s.

Kenny enjoyed golf, watching sports on TV, and playing cards, and was a member of the Moose Club, the Elks Lodge, and the Nevada County Country Club, but for 26 years, “home” was his well-known Nevada City restaurant, the Willo. Kenny would say he had “Willo Blood”.

Kenny Hiebert is survived by his daughter Lisa Hiebert of Rough & Ready, His BFF Jimmy Meadows of Sparks, NV, and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife Jeanne, and a son.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements were made by Chapel of the Angels Mortuary & Crematory.