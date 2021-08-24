Obituary for Kenneth Bigelow

Kenneth

Bigelow

June 30, 1943 – August 20, 2021

Kenneth Bigelow was born in Alexandria Louisiana on June 30th 1943 and departed to heaven on August 20th 2021.

His family includes children Mary Ann Young, Julia Guise and Janette Jefferies. His sisters are Karen Korch and Janet Kendall. He also had eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Kenneth lived in Grass Valley for many years. For the past 10 years he was kindly cared for by Crystal Ridge Care Center, where he made many friends.

In his youth Kenneth was involved in FFA and enjoyed raising rabbits and goats.

Kenneth worked for the Auburn Post Office and carried a rural route. Later he transferred to the Grass Valley Post Office where he worked as a window clerk for 21 years.

He also received degrees in political science and sociology from Southern Oregon University. Throughout this time he also enjoyed teaching Sunday School to the adults at Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley.

Services will be Thursday August 26th 2021 at Chapel of the Angels in Grass Valley at 1 p.m.