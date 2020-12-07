Obituary for Kathryn Halstead-Starsmann

Kathryn Halstead-Starsmann

December 17, 1942 – October 8, 2020

Kathryn Anne Halstead Starsmann passed away on October 9, 2020, in San Diego, CA after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Peter Starsmann, and her brothers George and John Halstead.

Kathy was born on December 17, 1942, in Alhambra, CA to George and Charlotte Halstead. Her family moved to Nevada County in the mid 1940’s where she was joined by her twin brothers George and Richard in 1946. A second set of twins, Jerry and John, were born in 1952 completing the family.

Kathy graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1960. She moved to San Francisco where she worked for the Army Core of Engineers prior to moving to San Diego where she worked for ATF until her retirement. While in San Diego, she attended San Diego State earning a degree.

She and Peter loved to travel and they had many trips to Europe and cruises to exotic places.

Kathy was a huge Elvis fan from her teen days which continued throughout her life. She and her friends would often travel to Las Vegas to see the King in action. A highlight of one of these trips was her being invited up to Elvis’ suite where they spent the time discussing music and the fact that they may have shared a family connection. Kathy volunteered in the neonatal unit, rocking premature babies, at a local hospital in San Diego.

Kathy is predeceased in death by her parents George and Charlotte Halstead as well as her brothers Richard and Jerry. She is survived by her husband Peter and her brothers George and John.

Due to Covid-19, no funeral service will be held. A burial service will be private with only family in attendance.