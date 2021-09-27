Obituary for Kathleen B. Fish
October 13, 1939 – September 25, 2021
Kathleen passed on to Heaven this morning. She was an incredibly beautiful, smart, talented, loving and generous woman who leaves behind her daughter Mary, her sister Sally, and her nieces Lendra, Bonnie and Charlene. We will all miss her so very much. She is now in peace in Heaven with her husband John and will be laid to rest alongside him at Auburn Public Cemetery.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User