Obituary for Katherine Ann Adamec Weldon

Katherine Adamec Weldon

Katherine Ann Adamec Weldon passed away May 6, 2020 of natural causes, she was 98 (almost).

Affectionately called Shrimp and Grandma Moses by her grandchildren, she was born in Biksard, Czechoslovakia on May 30, 1922, to Jan and Katarina Adamec.

She immigrated to the U.S. in 1924 at the age of 2, passing through Ellis Island along with her parents and siblings.

Following high school graduation, she enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where she met her husband, William Weldon. In November 1943, they got married.

Kay was an impressive, business woman who excelled in the areas of finance, earning the title of business manager for the Concord Transcript in Northern California and finishing out her stellar business career in Richmond until retirement. She was a wise woman who offered very rational advice to family members.

Kay was an avid golfer, gardener, seamstress, traveler, parent and a very special grandmother to four grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She is survived by her son, William Weldon Jr. of Dutch Flat; and number of grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William Weldon, and her daughter Verna. She will be dearly missed.

Arrangements were in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.