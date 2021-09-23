Obituary for Karen Wheat

Karen Wheat

October 18, 1945 – September 19, 2021

Karen Lee Wheat left this world on September 19,2021.

Karen was born on October 18, 1945, in Macon, Georgia, to Leonard and Ruth Sayle. Karen grew up in Whittier, California and attended Cal High.

In December 1964, Karen married Danny Wheat. They spent 57 wonderful years together, most of them in Grass Valley with their two children, April Wheat Reese (deceased) and Danny W. Wheat II.

Karen’s grandchildren are Tyler Scott, Jeremy Wheat, Eric Phillips, Dillan Reese, Aaron Wheat, Rebecca Reese, and Lucas Wheat. In addition, Karen also leaves four great granddaughters. She was nana to all her grand kids.

Karen was a bookkeeper prior to retirement. Dan and Karen, along with their son, are owners of A to Z Supply.

Karen’s family is grateful to the dedicated staff at Cascades of Grass Valley and the nursing team from Hospice of the Foothills, who all provided care and solace in her final days.

She is deeply missed and loved by many. In Lieu of flowers,

Memorial contributions may be made to: Sammie’s Friends.

Graveside Services for family and extend family, will be held Friday September 24th , 11:00 A.M. at Greenwood Memorial Garden Cemetery in Grass Valley, CA

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.