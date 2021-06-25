Obituary for Karen Kay Virgili

Karen Kay Virgili

January 18, 1943 – June 13, 2021

Karen Kay Virgili passed away in Grass Valley, CA on June 13, 2021 at the age of 78. In accordance with her wishes her body was donated to further medical science. Karen was born on January 18, 1943 to Sprout Betz and Marguerite Baldwin Betz of Sioux City, IA. Karen worked at Litton Industries in Van Nuys, CA as a PBX operator for 30 years before moving to Nevada County in 1992 and working for The Union Newspaper for several years.

Karen’s interests included a love for horses and birds, of which she had many. Karen is survived by her only child, Vincent Virgili of Penn Valley, CA, siblings Jim Ellison of Rough and Ready, CA and Suzanne Ellison of Nevada City, CA, and nephews John Perrino of Roseville, CA and Bryan Van De Rostyne of WA. Karen was preceded in death by husband Victor Virgili, parents William Joseph II and Marguerite Baldwin Ellison, brother William Joseph Ellison III, and sister Tari Van De Rostyne. The family suggests a donation in Karen’s name be made to Dignity Health Critical Care Unit in lieu of flowers. A memorial will be scheduled at a future time for family and friends.