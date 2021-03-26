Obituary for Kandy Cain

Kandy Cain

October 20, 1960 – December 18, 2020

Kandy Lee Cain was born on October 20 1960 in Alameda and passed away at her home on December 18, 2020.

She attended Neighborhood Center of the Arts for 18 years where she made lots of friends and became an artist. She loved to draw and paint and enjoyed making pottery that her family lovingly called “Kandy Dishes.” She was a lively and happy lady who loved to laugh and would always joke with her friends and family. With a love to sing and dance, she would often make up her own little tunes that she would sing when she heard music. She enjoyed going bowling and won awards in her league when she was in her 20’s. As an extraordinary person who impacted the lives of everyone she knew, she was adored by everyone who knew her. She was tiny but mighty in every way.

Kandy’s passing has left a void in the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her Nephew Bodhi, Niece Amanda, Sister Christine, and Brother George. She was preceded in death by her Mother Anna Cain, Father William Cain, and her Sister Rosalind.

Her family will plan a service for her when the pandemic has subsided. She wanted her service to be held at our local bowling alley with all her family and friends.