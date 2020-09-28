Obituary for Kandice Dillon
October 26, 1950 – September 23, 2020
Goshen, Ind. – Kandice Dillon, 69, died Wednesday, Sept. 23 at her home.
She was born Oct. 26, 1950 in Oakland, California to Robert Edward and Phyllis (Hunt) Dullinger.
Survivors include two sons, Randall (Elizabeth Polhemus) Dillon, Goshen, Indiana and Patrick (Crystal) Dillon, Fernley, Nevada; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a sister, Kathy (Bill) Boling, Grass Valley, California; a brother, Robert (Joette) Dullinger of Oregon; and her husband, Lester Dillon.
Kandice worked as a medical technician prior to her retirement.
No services are currently planned.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at http://www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
