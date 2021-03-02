Obituary for Justice Troy Scott Forkner

Justice Troy

Scott Forkner

December 19, 2003 – February 8, 2021

Justice Forkner passed away on February 8, 2021 in Grass Valley California, he was 17 years old.

Justice had a love for snowboarding and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He is survived by his mother Christy Rutherford, siblings Chase, Chelsea, Deidra, Jamison, Jesse, Davey, Wyatt, and Kayden. Grandmother Ann Rutherford, cousins; Lynn and Chloe, his Nieces Chloe, Charlotte, and Calliope. Along with many beloved friends, he will be missed.

Celebration of Life will be held at Penn Valley Park.