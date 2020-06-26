Obituary for Julie Michele Austin
Julie Michele Austin
Jan 23, 1976 – June 16, 2020
Julie was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and a good friend to many. She passed away early morning on June 16th after a 27-month battle with breast cancer. She is happy, whole and pain free in heaven with her sister, Jennifer. She is survived by her cherished daughters Kailey & Lily, her father Steve, her mother Sharon, her step-father Keith and her step-sister Tracy. She will be greatly missed. Services are pending.
