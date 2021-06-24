Obituary for Juliann (Davis) Sutherland

Juliann (Davis) Sutherland

February 18, 1969 – June 17, 2021

Juliann Renee Sutherland passed away on June 17, 2021 at the age of 52 after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Julie had a lovingness and kindness toward others. Her bright smile was contagious. Everyone she met became a friend.

Julie graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1987.

Julie had a love for cooking and was in the restaurant business most of her life. She owned and operated the Southside Café in Rio Vista for many years.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Julie. She loved a quiet evening with friends and a glass of wine in hand.

She is survived by her loving husband, Wade Sutherland, daughter, Kira Delk (husband Tayler), stepdaughter Emily Blackburn (husband James). Mother Maryann Davis, brother Paul Davis (Ruby), sister, Ruth Proffitt (Stuart).

Stepmother, Lorraine Davis, stepbrother Bruce Albertson, stepsister Ann Albertson.

Mother in law, Patricia Sutherland.

2 grandchildren, McKinley and James Blackburn

Brother in laws and sister in laws:

Scott and Debera Sutherland

Laurel and Ralph Purcell

Corey and Kim Sutherland

Russ and Kathy Wold

Also, many nieces, nephews and very close friends.

Julie was preceded in death by her father Edward Davis and father in law, Arliss Sutherland.

There will be a celebration of life at the Elks Lodge, 19071 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge CA on July 24th from 4-8pm.