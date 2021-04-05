Obituary for Juliana Rosebraugh

Juliana

July 8, 1935 – March 27, 2021

Juliana Rosebraugh passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 27, after a brief illness.

Julie is survived by her children, Kathleen Chapman and her husband Russ, Susan Smith and her husband Louis, and Phillip Rosebraugh, and her grandchildren Cathryn Larson, Maddison and Thomas Rosebraugh, and Mary Thompson. Julie was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Rosebraugh, sister Patricia Hedges, and brother Stuart Smith.

Julie was born in Saginaw, Michigan to Rudolf and Sadie and was the youngest of three children. Shortly after, the family moved to California where they resided on Catalina Island, in Morgan Hill, and ultimately a ranch in Grass Valley.

Julie attended San Jose State University in California where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1957. Julie supported herself through college as a leg and clothing model for Sears Catalog. While attending San Jose State, she met her future husband, Thomas. They were married December 21, 1957. Julie taught at the Shell Beach Elementary School while Thomas finished his Engineering degree at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. In 1963 they moved to Issaquah, Washington with their first child Kathleen. Julie taught briefly in Issaquah. In 1964 they welcomed their second child Susan. In 1966 they moved to Bremerton. In 1968, they welcomed their third child Phil.

In 1966 Julie began a 47-year career at the Bremerton YMCA. She retired in 2013 at the age of 78.

She enjoyed golfing, travel, and the theater. She will be missed.