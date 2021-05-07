Obituary for Judy Hayden

Judy Hayden

November 28, 1942 – April 5, 2021

Our beloved Nan, Judy May (Black) Hayden passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021. She had valiantly fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. This beautiful soul touched the lives of so many in her 78 years. And although our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing she’s at peace now.

Judy was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on November 28th, 1942 to Raymond Charles and Lillian May Black. They later moved to Mountain Home, Idaho, where they lived briefly, and ultimately settled in Rackerby, California in 1945. She attended a small one room schoolhouse in Rackerby called “Hansonville School” and later attended Oroville High School from 1956 to 1960.

In 1959, in Rackerby, she met the love of her life, Edward Hayden. It was love at first sight, and the beginning of a glorious 62 year love affair that never dimmed. She and Ed lived in Rio Linda and North Highlands before relocating to Nevada County in 1971, which became their forever home, and where they raised their five children.

Judy enrolled at Sierra College in 1975 and obtained her LVN degree. This began a 32 year career in nursing, working at Grass Valley Orthopedic and later at UC Davis Internal Medicine in Auburn, where she later retired. Judy was passionate about nursing and loved her patients dearly. She was a member of St. Canice church in Nevada City for many years. She was an early fitness pioneer, and she and Ed were often seen on their bicycles or at a local gym working out. She was a wonderful artist and loved to paint. She loved gardening and crafts, the ocean, and being at the beach with Ed by her side. But most of all, she loved her family.

Judy leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Ed Hayden, daughter Pamela (Duncan), sons Chris, Scott, and Pat Hayden, and Mark (Lundell). 12 grandchildren, Alex Marcucci, Colton and Mikhaila Duncan, Corey Hayden, Haley (Meyer), Amanda (Richards), Angela (Martin), Nathan Hayden, Todd Hayden, Nikki (Newell), and McKenna and Keisen Hayden, as well as 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Lillian Black, and her brothers Gary and Michael Black.

Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the loving staff at Crystal Ridge Care Center in Grass Valley for their kind and compassionate care of our dear Nan.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. But as she would have wanted, a picnic in the park will be held this summer with her family and dear friends to honor and celebrate her life.