Obituary for Judy Davidson

Judy Davidson

May 26, 1944 – March 14, 2021

Judy Davidson passed away on March 14, 2021. She was 76.

Funeral Services will be Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Nevada City.

Judy was born May 26, 1944 to Harold and Viola Fox in Vallejo, California. Her father was in the Navy and they moved around a lot, but in 1952 they moved from San Diego to Grass Valley She has been here ever since. She graduated from Nevada Union in 1962. On May 21, 1965, Judy married Art Davidson in the Oakland Temple. Together they had four children. She went on to earn a certificate from American River College to be an Activities Director. She worked for 30 years as an Activities Director at Spring Hill Manor Convalescent Hospital.

Judy served in the church in many capacities, and she especially loved working with the children and in the Sacramento Temple. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and most importantly – going to Disneyland!

She will truly be missed by all.

Judy is survived by children, Dennis (Tina) of Rexburg, ID, Bill (Lynn) of Penryn, CA, Stephen (Brandi) of Waxahachie, TX, and Emily of Grass Valley; her siblings and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Viola Fox; her husband, Art Davidson; and her brother, Jim Fox.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangement are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.