Obituary for Judith Hellman
Judith Pickering Hellman
1941-2020
Judith (Judy) Hellman, 78, passed away peacefully April 02, 2020 in her home in Alta Sierra surrounded by family. Judy was a resident of Grass Valley for over 50 years and retired as a bookkeeper and office manager for 2 dentists in town. She was born July 29, 1941 in Norwalk, CT, daughter of the late John W. Pickering Sr. and Gladys (Catto) Pickering, and sibling of twin brother John Jr. and older sister Barbara. She graduated from New Canaan HS in New Canaan CT and attended Westbrook Junior College. Judy moved to California in 1965 to start her family. She was a longtime member at Alta Sierra Country Club and loved trips to Lake Tahoe and Hawaii with her husband and family. Judy was loved dearly by her many friends, and was a supporter and volunteer for local pet adoption organizations and the SPCA. Judy and her late husband Robert Hellman never missed a home 49ers game and traveled for many away games as well, especially to New Orleans. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great
grandmother. She was the biggest fan of both her sons during their youth and high school sports days, often driving to different towns to see them both play on the same day. She spent hours laughing while facetiming with her grand children and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son Doug and wife Stephanie, her son Stephen Hare Jr and wife Deanna, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. At her request there will be no services, she would appreciate any donations to local
animal adoption organizations.
