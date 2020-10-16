Obituary for Joyce Keane
April 11, 1951 – September 28, 2020
Joyce Ellen Keane, aged 69 years. A resident of Penn Valley. Born April 11, 1951 in Chicago, IL to John and Eleanor Feltman. Mrs. Keane received her BA in Psychology from UC Davis. She was married in Chicago, IL, July 1970 to James Patrick Keane. Her employment included Heart Federal, U.S. Bank and Rabobank. Mrs. Keane was a member of the Auburn Soroptimist and the Boys and Girls Club of Sacramento. Her hobbies included knitting, gardening, volunteering at World Fest and The Strawberry Music Festival. Mrs. Keane is survived by her son Kevin Keane and daughter-in-law Jessica Keane of Auburn, CA, and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Patrick Keane and parents John and Eleanor Feltman. A private family ceremony was held. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Keane’s name to KVMR Radio in Nevada City. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
