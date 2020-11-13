Obituary for Joyce Eckman

Joyce Eckman

April 18, 1942 – October 14, 2020

Joyce Eckman

April 18th 1942 – October 14th 2020

Joyce passed away Wednesday October the 14th at home with loved ones at her side. She was born in Oakland California to parents George Sr. and Constance Melin.

Joyce attended Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo,Ca. where she met the love of her life Walter Eckman. They were married November 27th, 1960

Joyce is preceded in death by husband Walter and son Micheal. She is survived by brother George Melin Jr. daughter Jeanne Eckman and son Steven Eckman. Grandchildren Pamela Eckman, Allisa Medina, Steven Eckman Jr. ,Thomas Yearout and wife Brittany, Great grandchildren Tristyn, Paige and Thomas Jr. Yearout. Emry and Wyatt Eckman. Isabella, Aaron Medina and Dominic Walter Eckman. Son in-law Larry Ervin daughters in-law Lisa Meyer and Janet Wylie. Joyce retired in 2004 from Placer county as the museum exhibit preparator where she made many friends. Joyce enjoyed her bunko group and making bird houses. Her family and her faith were very important to Joyce. She will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.

Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary