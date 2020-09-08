Obituary for Joy Hokanson | TheUnion.com
Obituary for Joy Hokanson

Joy Hokanson

September 11, 1952 – September 2, 2020

Long time resident and student at Neighborhood Center of the arts Joy LaVerne Hokanson has chosen to walk with the angels. A viewing will be offered September 11th from 10am to 12pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise Idaho. Joy had a heart of gold and a smile that can never be forgotten.

