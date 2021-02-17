Obituary for Joy Haggart

Joy Haggart

December 30, 1949 – February 7, 2021

Joy Haggart passed away in early February 2021 at the age of 71. She is survived by her mother Helen; husband Bill; sisters Sandy and Linda; sons Cory (and his fiancée Laura) and Sean (and his wife Jennifer); grandchildren Tessa and Finn; nephews David, Kevin, and Stephen (and his wife Mahina), and niece Sarah.

A lifetime Californian, Joy explored the forests and waterways of northern California and the western U.S. with friends and family. She especially loved camping and traveling with Bill and their sons.

Joy loved children and was a gifted teacher, spending almost 40 years teaching in all grades. Most recently she taught 2nd, 3rd, and 5th grades at Deer Creek and Seven Hills Schools in Grass Valley until retiring in 2016. Joy taught teacher-training courses and won multiple professional awards.

After retiring, Joy volunteered with the SNMH Auxiliary and found friends in the Ovarian Cancer Support Group, helping connect patients with support, information, and medical experts to develop better care. She was a versatile artist, enjoying calligraphy, cardmaking, designing jewelry, and sculpting porcelain flower bouquets.

People would often comment after meeting Joy that she was named well. She’ll be fondly remembered for the warmth, care, sincerity and intelligence she shared with everyone who knew her.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the wonderful foundation that helped Joy and many other cancer patients with their prescriptions: The Cancer Thrift Shop c/o Robin, 317 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley, CA 95945, 530-273-2365.

The online memorial Celebration of Joy’s Life will be held on Feb. 27 at 3pm. Invites will be sent to many of her friends this week.

If you have not received an invitation and wish to attend, contact: AMemoryOfJoy@gmail.com.